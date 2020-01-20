SAVVY SENIORS: TCU’s Desmond Bane, Edric Dennis Jr. and Jaire Grayer have collectively accounted for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 42 percent of all Horned Frogs points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Red Raiders have given up only 57.6 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the 63.3 per game they gave up against non-conference foes.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Bane has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all TCU field goals over the last three games. Bane has accounted for 15 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: TCU is a perfect 11-0 when the team blocks at least four opposing shots. The Horned Frogs are 1-5 this season when they block fewer than four shots.

STREAK SCORING: TCU has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 73.3 points while giving up 57.3.

DID YOU KNOW: TCU has made 9.5 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is tops among Big 12 teams.

