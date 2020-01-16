SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Kristian Doolittle, Austin Reaves and Brady Manek have combined to account for 61 percent of Oklahoma’s scoring this season. For TCU, Desmond Bane, Jaire Grayer and Edric Dennis Jr. have combined to score 46 percent of the team’s points this season.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Bane has had his hand in 52 percent of all TCU field goals over the last three games. Bane has 16 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Horned Frogs have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Sooners. Oklahoma has 27 assists on 68 field goals (39.7 percent) across its past three outings while TCU has assists on 34 of 50 field goals (68 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive TCU defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 24.4 percent of all possessions, the 25th-best rate in the nation. Oklahoma has a forced-turnover percentage of only 17.3 percent through 16 games (ranking the Sooners 316th among Division I teams).

