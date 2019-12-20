TCU reported the violations in 2018 when it discovered athletes were not clocking out of their summer jobs with the school’s physical plant. The payments totaled about $20,000 over four years and 22 athletes competed while ineligible.

The committee on infractions declined to vacate victories in which ineligible athletes competed after TCU successfully contested those penalties. TCU was fined more than $47,000, which included a portion of the revenue the school made from its men’s NCAA Tournament appearance in 2018.

The committee on infractions considered the case through the cooperative summary disposition process in which all parties agreed to the facts and violations.

