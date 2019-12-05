AD

CREATING OFFENSE: Bane has accounted for 44 percent of all TCU field goals over the last three games. Bane has 23 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: Southern California is a perfect 6-0 when the team records at least 11 offensive rebounds. The Trojans are 1-2 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Southern California’s Mathews has attempted 51 3-pointers and connected on 33.3 percent of them, and is 9 for 25 over his last five games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The disruptive TCU defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 26.6 percent of all possessions, the 14th-best rate among Division I teams. Southern California has a forced-turnover percentage of only 18.6 percent through nine games (ranking the Trojans 255th).

