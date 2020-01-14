SUPER SENIORS: Temple’s Quinton Rose, Nate Pierre-Louis and Alani Moore II have collectively accounted for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 46 percent of all Owls points over the last five games.EFFECTIVE ERIK: Erik Stevenson has connected on 36.8 percent of the 95 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 22 over the last three games. He’s also made 79.2 percent of his free throws this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Temple is a perfect 7-0 when the team blocks at least three opposing shots. The Owls are 2-6 this season when they block fewer than three shots.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Owls have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Shockers. Temple has 37 assists on 61 field goals (60.7 percent) over its previous three outings while Wichita State has assists on 35 of 77 field goals (45.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wichita State has committed a turnover on just 17.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all AAC teams. The Shockers have turned the ball over only 12.6 times per game this season.

