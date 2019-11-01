PREVIOUSLY: Temple scored 82 points and won by 18 over Drexel when these two teams met a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Drexel went 5-7 against non-conference teams last season. In those 12 games, the Dragons gave up 80.9 points per game while scoring 76.3 per outing. Temple went 10-4 in non-conference play, averaging 73.3 points and giving up 69.3 per game in the process.

