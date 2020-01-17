STREAK STATS: SMU has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 82.7 points while giving up 71.3.
ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Mustangs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Owls. SMU has an assist on 46 of 71 field goals (64.8 percent) across its past three outings while Temple has assists on 37 of 64 field goals (57.8 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: SMU is ranked second among AAC teams with an average of 76.8 points per game.
