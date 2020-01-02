Temple (9-3, 1-0) vs. Tulsa (8-5, 0-0)

Donald Reynolds Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple visits Tulsa in an AAC matchup. Temple knocked off Central Florida by four on Tuesday, while Tulsa fell to Kansas State on Sunday, 69-67.

SUPER SENIORS: Temple’s Quinton Rose, Nate Pierre-Louis and Alani Moore II have collectively accounted for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 48 percent of all Owls points over the last five games.QUALITY QUINTON: Rose has connected on 22.9 percent of the 48 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 81.4 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Golden Hurricane are 5-0 when they record nine or more steals and 3-5 when they fall shy of that mark. The Owls are 7-0 when the team blocks at least three shots and 2-3 when they fall short of that total.

STREAK SCORING: Temple has won its last three road games, scoring 67.3 points, while allowing 61.3 per game.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Temple has held opposing teams to 61.9 points per game, the lowest figure among all AAC teams.

