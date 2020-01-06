SUPER SENIORS: Tennessee has relied heavily on its seniors. Jordan Bowden, Lamonte Turner, Yves Pons and John Fulkerson have collectively accounted for 68 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 58 percent of all Volunteers points over the team’s last five games.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Bowden has connected on 32.9 percent of the 73 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 24 over his last three games. He’s also converted 86.7 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Missouri is 5-0 when scoring at least 70 points and 3-5 when falling shy of that total. Tennessee is 7-0 when it puts up 72 or more points and 1-5 on the year, otherwise.

DID YOU KNOW: The Tennessee defense has allowed only 59.6 points per game to opponents, which is the 15th-lowest figure in the country. The Missouri offense has produced just 67.3 points through 13 games (ranked 227th among Division I teams).

