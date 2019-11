BOTTOM LINE: The Tennessee State Tigers are set to battle the Bulldogs of Division III Fisk University. Tennessee State is coming off a 79-78 home win over Lipscomb in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Carlos Marshall Jr. has averaged 15.3 points to lead the way for the Tigers. Complementing Marshall Jr. is Jy’lan Washington, who is averaging 11.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and two blocks per game.MIGHTY MARSHALL JR.: Through three games, Tennessee State’s Carlos Marshall Jr. has connected on 39.1 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.