SAVVY VETERANS: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Ivan Gandia-Rosa, Wajid Aminu, J.T. Escobar and Garrett Sams have collectively accounted for 54 percent of North Florida’s scoring this season including 42 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Tennessee State, Michael Littlejohn, Carlos Marshall Jr., Jy’lan Washington and Wesley Harris have combined to account for 56 percent of all Tennessee State scoring, including 64 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.CLUTCH CARTER: Carter Hendricksen has connected on 41.2 percent of the 51 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 24 over his last three games. He’s also converted 85.7 percent of his foul shots this season.