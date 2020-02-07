STEPPING UP: Tevin Brown is averaging 18.1 points and 4.7 rebounds to lead the way for the Racers. KJ Williams is also a key contributor, putting up 13.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. The Tigers have been led by Carlos Marshall Jr., who is averaging 12.8 points and 4.6 rebounds.

AD

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Racers have scored 75 points per game across 11 conference games, an improvement from the 70.1 per game they recorded in non-conference play.TERRIFIC TEVIN: Brown has connected on 45.2 percent of the 155 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 17 of 33 over his last five games. He’s also converted 73.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

AD

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Tigers have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Racers. Tennessee State has an assist on 41 of 80 field goals (51.3 percent) over its past three outings while Murray State has assists on 33 of 74 field goals (44.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Tennessee State is ranked first among OVC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33.3 percent. The Tigers have averaged 11.1 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com