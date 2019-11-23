More than midway through the fourth, DeMarco Corbin made it 30-27 after his 3-yard TD run. On the Golden Eagles’ next drive, Seth Rowland got free and blocked Luke Maynard’s punt that Jordan Bell recovered in the end zone with 4:44 left.

The Tigers entered with three straight defeats and had been beaten in nine of their last 10 games. It’s the second straight year the Tigers have beaten Tennessee Tech (6-6, 3-5). Tennessee State ended the season with consecutive defeats.

