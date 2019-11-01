DID YOU KNOW: Alabama A&M went 1-13 against non-conference teams last season. In those 14 games, the Bulldogs gave up 78.4 points per game while scoring 60.2 per outing. Tennessee State went 1-9 in non-conference play, averaging 67.6 points and giving up 82.3 per game in the process.
