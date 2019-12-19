SUPER SENIORS: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has benefited heavily from its seniors. Jashawn Talton-Thomas, Myles Smith, Elijah Schmidt and Nolan Bertain have collectively accounted for 69 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 66 percent of all Islanders points over the team’s last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: M. Smith has directly created 40 percent of all Texas A&M-Corpus Christi field goals over the last three games. M. Smith has 15 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 63: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is 0-6 when it allows at least 63 points and 4-1 when it holds opponents to less than 63.

STREAK STATS: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has lost its last three road games, scoring 61.7 points, while allowing 72 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The opportunistic Central Arkansas offense has averaged 80.5 possessions per game this season, ranking the Bears first nationally. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has not been as uptempo as the Bears and is averaging only 63.8 possessions per game (ranked 345th).

