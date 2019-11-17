Jalen White made 1 of 2 foul shots for a 9-8 Vaqueros lead with 15:49 before halftime. They never led again.
Myles Smith scored 15 points and Elijah Schmidt added 11 for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. The Islanders had a 45-25 rebounding advantage over the Vaqueros (1-4).
Jordan Jackson led UT Rio Grande Valley with 13 points.
_____
