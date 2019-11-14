STEPPING UP: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s Jashawn Talton has averaged 18.5 points, seven rebounds and two steals while Nolan Bertain has put up 8.5 points. For the Seawolves, Elijah Olaniyi has averaged 18 points and 4.7 rebounds while Mouhamadou Gueye has put up 10 points, eight rebounds and 3.7 blocks.EXCELLENT ELIJAH: Olaniyi has connected on 31.6 percent of the 19 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 19 over the last three games. He’s also converted 72.7 percent of his free throws this season.
DID YOU KNOW: Stony Brook is ranked first among America East teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 37.6 percent. The Seawolves have averaged 15.7 offensive boards per game.
