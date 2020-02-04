SUPER SENIORS: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Myles Smith, Jashawn Talton-Thomas, Elijah Schmidt and Tony Lewis have combined to account for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 63 percent of all Islanders points over the last five games.

AD

STEPPING IT UP: The Islanders have scored 66.8 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 57.8 per game they put up in non-conference play.

AD

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: A.J. Lawson has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all McNeese State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 23 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 73: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is 0-6 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 9-8 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.

UNBEATEN WHEN: McNeese State is a perfect 7-0 when it turns the ball over 13 times or fewer. The Cowboys are 5-10 when they record more than 13 turnovers. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has created 13 turnovers per game in Southland play and 12.6 per game over its last five.

AD

DID YOU KNOW: The McNeese State offense has scored 81.7 points per game, the ninth-highest figure in Division I. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has only averaged 64 points per game, which ranks 291st nationally.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com