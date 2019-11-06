PREVIOUSLY: Louisiana Tech got a 5-point win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi when these two teams faced each other during the 2018-19 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Louisiana Tech went 8-3 against non-conference schools last season. In those 11 games, the Bulldogs gave up 73.2 points per game while scoring 79.4 per outing. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi went 1-8 in non-conference play, averaging 59.8 points and allowing 68.2 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD