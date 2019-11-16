SQUAD LEADERS: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s Jashawn Talton has averaged 16.3 points and 6.3 rebounds while Myles Smith has put up 12.7 points and 4.3 rebounds. For the Bison, Tyson Ward has averaged 14.5 points and seven rebounds while Vinnie Shahid has put up 11.8 points and 4.8 rebounds.TERRIFIC TYSON: Ward has connected on 33.3 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 77.4 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: North Dakota State has committed a turnover on just 15 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all Summit League teams. The Bison have turned the ball over only 10 times per game this season.

