LEADING THE WAY: Jashawn Talton has averaged 18.2 points and 7.4 rebounds this year for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Myles Smith is also a big contributor, with 12 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Jashawn Talton has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Texas A&M-Corpus Christi field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 19 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi went 1-8 overall against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Islanders put up 59.8 points per matchup across those nine games.

