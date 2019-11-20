Troy’s Darian Adams led all scorers with a career-high 20 points.

The Trojans (1-4) closed out the first half on a 6-0 run to lead 25-17. During the stretch, the Aggies shot 1-for-9 from the field. A&M head coach Buzz Williams kept his players on the baseline during the intermission, meeting in a huddle instead of in the locker room.

AD

Cold shooting from both teams continued into the second half, including a stretch where the Aggies shot 1-for-9 and the Trojans 1-for-10.

AD

A&M finished the night shooting 32.1% from the field and 17.9% from behind the arc, hoisting up a season-high 28 3-point attempts. Troy shot 31.8% from the field and 23.3 from 3-point range, going 7-for-30.

BIG PICTURE

Troy: The loss gives the Trojans their third loss of the season of less than 10 points.

Texas A&M: The Aggies weathered the storm of a game without point guards T.J. Starks (suspended) and Andre Gordon (injured) thanks to the effort of French.

UP NEXT

Troy is on the road at Samford on Saturday.

Texas A&M travels for the first time this season to face Harvard in the Orlando Invitational on Thanksgiving.

___

For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD