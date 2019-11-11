TEAM LEADERSHIP: The dynamic Matt Coleman III has put up 16 points, five rebounds and four assists to lead the way for the Longhorns. Andrew Jones has complemented Coleman and is producing 13.5 points per game. The Lancers are led by Milan Acquaah, who is averaging 19 points, five rebounds and seven assists.ACCURATE ACQUAAH: Acquaah has connected on 46.7 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 84.6 percent of his foul shots this season.