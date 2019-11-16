Ionescu raised her NCAA record for triple-doubles to 19 with 10 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists, reaching the standard on a pair of free throws with 5:19 remaining in the third quarter as the crowd cheered in acknowledgment.

AD

Fellow senior Hebard, meanwhile, recorded the 42nd double-double of her career with 31 points and 13 rebounds and like Ionescu didn’t play in the fourth quarter.

AD

Ciani Cryor, a graduate transfer from Rutgers, led Texas Southern (1-1) with 22 points.

No. 13 KENTUCKY 50, VIRGINIA 47

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Sabrina Haines scored 17 points, Rhyne Howard had a double-double and Kentucky held off Virginia.

Jocelyn Willoughby’s 3-pointer pulled the Cavaliers with 48-47 with 44 seconds left and after a Kentucky timeout Willoughby stole the ball with 20.1 seconds to go. Virginia missed a 3-pointer with four seconds to go, Howard made two free throws with two seconds left, and the Cavs missed a tying shot.

AD

Howard had 13 points and 11 rebounds for Kentucky (4-0), which has not allowed a team to score more than 52 points so far. Willoughby led Virginia (2-2) with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

The game was a defensive struggle with Kentucky’s biggest lead being seven points and Virginia’s best four points. A Howard 3 and Haines layup put the Wildcats up 39-32 with 6:44 to go but Dominique Toussaint had consecutive jumpers to bring the Cavs back.

AD

No. 20 SYRACUSE 75, ALBANY 53

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Emily Engstler had her second-straight double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds and Syracuse used 10-point advantages in the second and fourth quarters to dispatch Albany.

AD

Kiara Lewis led the Orange (3-0) with 17 points.

Syracuse broke away from a 16-all tie after one quarter, making 8 of 18 shots while Albany shot 3 of 16. The Orange had a 16-8 rebounding edge in the quarter. After an even third quarter, when Albany shot 57 percent and the Orange only upped the lead to a dozen, Syracuse again took control. Leading by nine, the Orange went on an 11-2 run with four different players scoring. The Great Danes went 1 of 4 from the field with two turnovers and were down 67-47 with 4:20 left.

Kyara Frames paced the Great Danes (1-3) with 12 points.

No. 24 MICHIGAN 80, AKRON 71

AD

AKRON, Ohio — Naz Hillman scored 28 points and Michigan rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat Akron in the Akron Classic.

AD

The Wolverines trailed 58-55 heading into the fourth quarter but scored 12 straight points and turned that into a 17-2 run to lead 74-63 with 2:49 to play.

Michigan (4-0) made 8 of 11 free throws in the fourth and Hailey Brown hit the Wolverines’ only two 3-pointers of the game.

Haliegh Reinoehl led a balanced attack for Akron (2-1) with 14 points. Shayna Harmon and Jordyn Dawson had 13 points apiece. Rachel Martindale went 4 of 6 behind the arc for 12 points.

Michigan led 25-12 after one quarter but the Zips closed within 41-34 at the half. Michigan had an 8-1 run in the third quarter but the Zips closed on a 10-0 run.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD