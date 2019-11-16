Lt. Doug Mozan says the bag was taken from the Graduate hotel in downtown Eugene. He didn’t have an estimate for the uniforms’ value.

“We’re really hopeful we do find them because we would like to have our guests get their stuff before they move on to their next set of games,” he said. “We feel bad for our visiting team that they would have their uniforms stolen like this.”

Team members and staff scoured the area. Police say they were hoping the public could help them find the uniforms before the game.

Oregon led 52-21 at halftime.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD