LEADING THE WAY: Kyler Edwards and Jahmi’us Ramsey have led the Red Raiders. Edwards has averaged 11.8 points and 4.5 rebounds while Ramsey has put up 12.8 points per game. The Jayhawks have been led by Devon Dotson and Udoka Azubuike. Dotson has averaged 17.1 points, 4.1 assists and 2.1 steals while Azubuike has put up 12.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game.

AD

CLAMPING DOWN: The Jayhawks have allowed only 56 points per game to Big 12 opponents so far, an improvement from the 62.8 per game they allowed to non-conference opponents.

AD

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Dotson has made or assisted on 41 percent of all Kansas field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Texas Tech is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 13-2 when scoring at least 61.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Red Raiders have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Jayhawks. Kansas has an assist on 40 of 76 field goals (52.6 percent) over its past three matchups while Texas Tech has assists on 46 of 74 field goals (62.2 percent) during its past three games.

AD

DID YOU KNOW: Kansas is ranked first among Big 12 teams with an average of 76 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com