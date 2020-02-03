BIG 12 BOOST: The Sooners have allowed only 65.5 points per game to conference opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 69.2 per game they allowed over 13 non-conference games.MIGHTY MANEK: Manek has connected on 43.1 percent of the 130 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 20 of 40 over the last five games. He’s also converted 82 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Texas Tech is 0-5 this year when it scores 61 points or fewer and 13-3 when it scores at least 62.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Texas Tech is a perfect 7-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 6-8 when fewer than four Red Raiders players score in double-figures.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Texas Tech defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 23.8 percent of all possessions, the 22nd-best rate among Division I teams. Oklahoma has a forced-turnover percentage of only 16.6 percent through 21 games (ranking the Sooners 326th).

