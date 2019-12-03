SQUAD LEADERS: DePaul’s Paul Reed has averaged 15.3 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.5 blocks while Charlie Moore has put up 17.1 points and 6.6 assists. For the Red Raiders, Jahmi’us Ramsey has averaged 14.9 points and 5.1 rebounds while Kyler Edwards has put up 10.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

KEY FACILITATOR: Moore has either made or assisted on 64 percent of all DePaul field goals over the last three games. Moore has accounted for 22 field goals and 33 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: DePaul has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 77.8 points while giving up 59.4.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Red Raiders have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Blue Demons. DePaul has 49 assists on 86 field goals (57 percent) across its past three outings while Texas Tech has assists on 53 of 84 field goals (63.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas Tech has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big 12 teams. The Red Raiders have averaged 22.4 free throws per game.

