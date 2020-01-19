LEADING THE CHARGE: The Longhorns have been led by Matt Coleman III and Courtney Ramey. Coleman is averaging 12 points and 4.3 assists while Ramey is putting up 11.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. The Mountaineers have been anchored by Oscar Tshiebwe and Derek Culver, who are averaging 11.6 and 10.6 points, respectively.

BIG 12 BOOST: The Mountaineers have allowed just 57.6 points per game across five conference games. That’s an improvement from the 62 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

KEY FACILITATOR: Ramey has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Texas field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 12 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: Texas is a perfect 7-0 when the team records six or more steals. The Longhorns are 5-5 when they steal the ball fewer than six times.

STREAK SCORING: West Virginia has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 79 points while giving up 60.4.

DID YOU KNOW: The West Virginia defense has allowed only 60.7 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Mountaineers 18th among Division I teams. The Texas offense has averaged 66.5 points through 17 games (ranked 265th, nationally).

