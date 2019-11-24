It was the first time this season Idaho scored at least 100 points.
Dylan Browning had 16 points for the Wolves. KiAndre Gaddy added eight rebounds. Ethan Ford had six rebounds.
Idaho takes on North Dakota State at home on Tuesday.
