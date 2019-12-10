Brady Spence scored a career-high 16 points and Kaiden Rice added 12 for the Bulldogs, who finished 14 of 31 from behind the arc and shot 57.5%.
Orry Clements-Owens scored 19 points with five 3-pointers and Justin Quick had 17 points for the Lions (5-3).
The Citadel plays at Longwood next Thursday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25 .
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.