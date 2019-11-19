Harris also had 12 rebounds for the Bulldogs while Tyson Batiste had 11 assists and nine rebounds for The Citadel (1-3). He also committed seven turnovers.

DQ Nicholas had 24 points and six rebounds for the Redhawks (1-2). Skylar Hogan added 11 points. Quatarrius Wilson had seven rebounds and three blocks.

The Citadel matches up against Illinois on the road on Wednesday. Southeast Missouri matches up against Missouri S&T at home on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD