SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Josh Sharkey, Brandon Austin and Jalen Dupree have combined to account for 54 percent of Samford’s scoring this season and 61 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For The Citadel, Kaelon Harris, Tyson Batiste and Eddie Davis III have collectively scored 33 percent of the team’s points this season.

KEY FACILITATOR: Sharkey has either made or assisted on 55 percent of all Samford field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Citadel has recently used assists to create baskets more often than The Citadel. Samford has an assist on 40 of 86 field goals (46.5 percent) across its past three matchups while The Citadel has assists on 54 of 102 field goals (52.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The The Citadel offense has scored 85.1 points per game this season, ranking the Bulldogs fourth among Division I teams. The Samford defense has allowed 77.5 points per game to opponents (ranked 269th overall).

