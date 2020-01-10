FEARLESS FRESHMEN: The Citadel’s Kaiden Rice, Fletcher Abee and Rudy Fitzgibbons III have collectively accounted for 42 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 52 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.ROCK-SOLID RICE: Rice has connected on 37.8 percent of the 119 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 19 of 51 over his last five games. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Wofford is 0-5 this year when it scores 61 points or fewer and 10-1 when it scores at least 62.

STREAK STATS: Wofford has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 92 points while giving up 73.5.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat The Citadel offense has averaged 79.3 possessions per game, the fourth-most in Division I. Wofford has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 66.6 possessions per game (ranked 317th, nationally).

