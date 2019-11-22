BOTTOM LINE: The Citadel and Marist look to bounce back from losses. The Citadel fell 85-57 at Illinois on Wednesday. Marist lost 58-41 to Fordham on Saturday.

STEPPING UP: Marist’s Michael Cubbage has averaged 11.3 points and 5.3 rebounds while Matt Turner has put up 10.7 points. For the Bulldogs, Kaelon Harris has averaged 11.8 points and 8.6 rebounds while Hayden Brown has put up 13 points.HOT HARRIS: Harris has connected on 33.3 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 10 over his last three games. He’s also made 77.8 percent of his free throws this season.