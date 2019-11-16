Tagovailoa had been nursing an ankle injury and Alabama was considering holding him out of this game.
Alabama officials confirmed Tagovailoa was flown by helicopter to the St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama. Hours later the school announced he has sustained a dislocated right hip.
