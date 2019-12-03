Liam Robbins posted 11 points, seven rebounds and four blocks and Garrett Sturtz had eight rebounds for Drake (7-2), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory.

DeAndre Abram had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Panthers (5-4). Amir Allen added three blocks. Josh Thomas had seven rebounds.

Drake matches up against Southeast Missouri at home on Saturday. Milwaukee matches up against Kansas on the road next Tuesday.

