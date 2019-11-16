Destin Coates scored on a 67-yard run and, less than a minute later, Chris Bacon’s 34-yard pick-6 gave Georgia State (6-4, 3-3) a 21-7 lead with 1:38 left in the first quarter but the Mountaineers scored the next 49 points.

Sutton answered with a 20-yard TD catch 89 seconds later, Thomas scored on a 3-yard run and Shaun Jolly returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown to give Appalachian State its first lead before a 1-yard touchdown run by Evans made it 35-21 at halftime.

Raykwon Anderson scored on a 5-yard run to give the Mountaineers a 56-21 lead with 11 minutes left in the game.

Coates finished with 97 yards rushing for Georgia State.

