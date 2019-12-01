Casdon Jardine had 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc for the Wolverines (4-5), who have lost four of their last five games. Emmanuel Olojakpoke added 11 points, while Jamison Overton scored 10. TJ Washington, whose 17 points per game heading into the matchup led Utah Valley, was held to five points on 2-of-13 shooting.
