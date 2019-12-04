Hightower had 13 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double for Tulane (7-1), which won its fourth consecutive game. K.J. Lawson added 11 points.

Stevenson had 10 points for the Golden Eagles (2-7), who have now lost four games in a row.

Tulane faces Saint Louis on Sunday. Southern Miss faces Southern Illinois at home on Saturday.

