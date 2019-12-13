FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Boston College’s Thornton, Jay Heath and CJ Felder have collectively scored 47 percent of the team’s points this season, including 45 percent of all Eagles scoring over the last five games.DOMINANT DERRYCK: Thornton has connected on 24.4 percent of the 41 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 18 over his last five games. He’s also made 72 percent of his free throws this season.

COLD SPELL: Central Connecticut has lost its last four road games, scoring 55 points, while allowing 84.8 per game.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Eagles have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Blue Devils. Boston College has 44 assists on 78 field goals (56.4 percent) over its previous three outings while Central Connecticut has assists on 22 of 72 field goals (30.6 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Boston College has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 23.9 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all ACC teams.

