SAVVY SENIORS: Boston College’s Thornton, Nik Popovic and Jared Hamilton have combined to score 45 percent of all Eagles scoring this season, though that number has slipped to 31 percent over the last five games.DOMINANT DERRYCK: Thornton has connected on 25 percent of the 48 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 14 over the last three games. He’s also made 72 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Cal is a perfect 6-0 when the team makes six or more 3-pointers. The Golden Bears are 0-5 when the team hits fewer than six threes.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Eagles have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Golden Bears. Cal has an assist on 28 of 66 field goals (42.4 percent) across its past three outings while Boston College has assists on 45 of 79 field goals (57 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Boston College defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 24.6 percent of all possessions, the 28th-best rate in the nation. Cal has a forced-turnover percentage of only 16.9 percent through 11 games (ranking the Golden Bears 325th among Division I teams).

