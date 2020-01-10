BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The electric Jarrett is averaging 20 points to lead the way for the Tigers. Jayveous McKinnis is also a primary contributor, producing 9.7 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. The Braves have been led by Tillery, who is averaging 13.5 points.TERRIFIC TRISTAN: Jarrett has connected on 28.8 percent of the 104 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 28 over the last five games. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Braves are 0-8 when they score 72 points or fewer and 5-0 when they exceed 72 points. The Tigers are 0-9 when allowing 73 or more points and 4-2 on the season, otherwise.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Alcorn State is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes 11 or more 3-pointers. The Braves are 0-8 when the team hits fewer than 11 threes.

DID YOU KNOW: Alcorn State as a team has made 10.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is ninth-best among Division I teams. The Braves have averaged 12.6 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

