TEAM LEADERSHIP: Wesson has put up 13.9 points and nine rebounds to lead the way for the Buckeyes. D.J. Carton is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 10.8 points per game. The Redhawks have been led by Tolbert, who is averaging 9.9 points and 6.7 rebounds.WATCH OUT FOR WESSON: Wesson has connected on 42.4 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 13 over the last three games. He’s also converted 79.6 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Southeast Missouri has dropped its last five road games, scoring 65.4 points and allowing 77.2 points during those contests. Ohio State has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 81.8 points while giving up 55.4.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Buckeyes have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Redhawks. Ohio State has an assist on 43 of 80 field goals (53.8 percent) over its past three outings while Southeast Missouri has assists on 30 of 64 field goals (46.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Ohio State defense has allowed only 57.6 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Buckeyes 12th among Division I teams. The Southeast Missouri offense has averaged 67 points through 10 games (ranked 227th, nationally).

