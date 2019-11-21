CREATING OFFENSE: Marreon Jackson has had his hand in 41 percent of all Toledo field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 14 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Toledo went 11-2 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last year. The Rockets scored 80.2 points per contest in those 13 contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD