FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Preston has either made or assisted on 53 percent of all Ohio field goals over the last three games. Preston has 22 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Rockets have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bobcats. Ohio has 34 assists on 75 field goals (45.3 percent) over its past three outings while Toledo has assists on 51 of 84 field goals (60.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Toledo as a team has made 9.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among MAC teams.

