SUPER SENIORS: Central Michigan has relied heavily on its seniors. David DiLeo, Dallas Morgan, Rob Montgomery and Devontae Lane have collectively accounted for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 66 percent of all Chippewas points over the team’s last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Chippewas have allowed only 76 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 81.6 per game they allowed over 10 non-conference games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Marreon Jackson has had his hand in 53 percent of all Toledo field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 18 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Central Michigan has lost its last seven road games, scoring 68.1 points, while allowing 84.7 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Rockets have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Chippewas. Toledo has an assist on 47 of 72 field goals (65.3 percent) over its past three outings while Central Michigan has assists on 32 of 82 field goals (39 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Central Michigan is ranked second among Division I teams with an average of 84.4 points per game.

