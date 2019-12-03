LEADING THE CHARGE: This game represents an Ohio homecoming for Rockets junior Marreon Jackson, who’s averaging 17.3 points, 7.1 assists and 2.3 steals this season. He has been complemented nicely by Luke Knapke, who’s putting up 15.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game. On the opposing bench, Tre Gomillion has averaged 10.4 points and 6.9 rebounds while Algevon Eichelberger has put up 11 points and 5.7 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: M. Jackson has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Toledo field goals over the last five games. M. Jackson has 24 field goals and 35 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Rockets have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Vikings. Cleveland State has an assist on 37 of 64 field goals (57.8 percent) across its previous three contests while Toledo has assists on 52 of 83 field goals (62.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Toledo offense has scored 83.1 points per game, the 19th-highest figure in Division I. Cleveland State has only averaged 61 points per game, which ranks 238th nationally.

