FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Wright State’s Bill Wampler, Tanner Holden and Grant Basile have combined to account for 41 percent of all Raiders scoring this season.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Marreon Jackson has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Toledo field goals over the last five games. M. Jackson has accounted for 20 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Rockets are 7-0 when they turn the ball over 12 times or fewer and 1-3 when they exceed 12 turnovers. The Raiders are 6-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 42 percent or worse, and 3-3 when opponents exceed that percentage.

STREAK SCORING: Toledo has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 85.8 points while giving up 60.

DID YOU KNOW: Toledo has attempted the ninth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Rockets have averaged 24.8 free throws per game and 28.8 per game over their last five games.

