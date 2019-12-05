STEPPING UP: Brigham Young’s Toolson has averaged 16.2 points and 5.2 rebounds while TJ Haws has put up 13.1 points and four assists. For the Runnin’ Rebels, Hardy has averaged 17.7 points while Donnie Tillman has put up 12.6 points and 5.2 rebounds.ACCURATE AMAURI: Hardy has connected on 39.5 percent of the 81 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 19 of 50 over his last five games. He’s also converted 79.2 percent of his free throws this season.

AD

AD

WINLESS WHEN: UNLV is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 4-1 when scoring at least 68.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Cougars have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Runnin’ Rebels. Brigham Young has 59 assists on 102 field goals (57.8 percent) across its previous three matchups while UNLV has assists on 43 of 76 field goals (56.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UNLV has posted an outstanding offensive rebound percentage of 36.1 percent, ranking the Runnin’ Rebels 30th nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Brigham Young sits at just 20.3 percent (ranked 324th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD